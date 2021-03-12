Culvert installation OK’d

For a nominal fee, city crews will now install culverts for citizens of Crowley.

This service had been a hot topic for members of the city council for months. It all came to a head Wednesday when the council approved an ordinance setting guidelines and fees for the service.

No one spoke — either for or against — the ordinance during the public hearing prior to Wednesday night’s meeting

The ordinance notes that state statute authorizes local governmental entities to purchase, install, maintain and replace culverts within any drain, ditch, or canal “so long as such action is beneficial to public at large, even when the installation of culverts may result in benefit to a private landowner.”

Statute also provides that local governmental entities may adopt ordinances regulating the installation of culverts, including “the requirements that private persons may contract with the governing authority to install a culvert within a drain, ditch or canal affecting his/her property.”

Culverts and other drainage structures, including but not limited to catch basins and inlets, must be furnished and paid for by the property owner and may be installed by the City of Crowley provided the property owner has obtained a cooperative endeavor agreement with the City to provide dirt, equipment and labor services necessary for the installation.

All pertinent charges must be paid in advance.

Installation fees were set as follows:

• For the installation of 15-inch culvert and required inlets and other structures: $1 per liner foot.

• For the installation of 18-inch culvert and required inlets and other structures: $1.50 per linear foot.

• For the installation of 24-inch culvert and required inlets and other structures: $2 per linear foot.

• For the installation of 30-inch culvert and required inlets and other structures: $2.25 per linear foot.

• For the installation of 36-inch culvert and required inlets and other structures: $2.50 per linear foot.

All materials must meet all the requirements of the ordinance.

Application for services shall be subject to the work schedule, as time permits.

Other action approved by the council included:

• Partial Payment Estimate No. 9 in the amount of $213,062.87 to Southern Constructors, Inc., the City-Wide Drainage Improvements Project.

City Engineer Tim Mader, noted that the project is completed 42 percent by cost and 54 percent by time.

• Change Order No. 1 to the contract with Triton Construction LLC for the “2020-2021 Improvements to City-Owned Parking Lots,” to add parking improvements at Miller Stadium, along Avenue C, and along Oscar Johnson Drive near Avenue C, and for the modifications of the plans for the proposed Glady Trahan New Parking, in the estimated amount of $2,3 million. This is an increase from the original estimated cost of $1,8 million.

• Resolution introducing an ordinance granting a franchise agreement to CenterPoint Energy and setting a public hearing for April 14 at 6 p.m. The proposed franchise is for a period of 15 years with the city to receive 4.5 percent of the gross receipts from the sale of gas for residential and commercial customers.

• Payment No. 2 in the amount of $47,183.85 to E.L. Habetz Builders, Inc., for Crowley Rice Festival Building Renovations.

• Beer and liquor permits for American Patriot (322-B S. Eastern Ave.) and The Canteen (322 S. Eastern Ave.).

• Resolution introducing an ordinance to adopt an administrative hearing procedure for condemnation and other health and safety code violations. The council will now have to schedule a public hearing and then vote to adopt the ordinance.

• The request of Tasha Senegal, representative of One Voice, One Choice, for the city to co-sponsor an Easter event for children on Saturday, March 20, at the Wells Fargo Building. The agreement waives the rental fee but not the clean-up fee for the use of the building and grounds.

• The request of Keeffer Kelbaugh, representing Greetings for Levy Park, for the city to co-sponsor the 2021 Greetings from Levy Park series, on dates to be determined in the coming weeks, and further, allowing for the sale of beer and wine on the premises. No outside beverages will be allowed.

• A resolution authorizing a CEA with the Acadia Parish convention and Visitors Commission as the Tax Collector for the City of Crowley’s Hotel Occupancy Tax for a fee of 1.5 percent of the total amount collected each month.

• An appropriation in the amount of $20,857, drawn from the Witness Fee Account, as requested by Police Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard, to purchase a pre-owned 2019 Dodge Charger to be used by the Detective Division of the Crowley Police Department.

• An appropriation request by Fire Chief Louis Romero in the amount of $20,000 to the Fire Department’s Truck and Equipment Repairs budget.

• Another appropriation request by Romero in the amount of $7,000 to Fire Department Budget to send firefighter Jordan Broussard to LSU FETI for the recruit academy in April.