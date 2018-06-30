Dancing stars named

SUBMITTED PHOTO

The cast of the 2018 Dancing with the Stars has been revealed. Those who will be dancing include first row from left, Glen E. Howie Jr., Joseph Artall, Dr. Lindsey Frugé, Ethan Theriot, Lana Fontenot, Bryan Comeaux, Skeat Thibodeaux, Angie Goff, Lenora Gonzales, Nikki Trahan, Katherine Shea Duncan, Erica Venable, Tiffany Gates, Amy Menard and Tyler Wilson; second row from left, Greg Hollier, Cassie James, Tyler J. Boullion, Ashley Russell, Dr. Stuart Taylor, Dr. John Gonzalez, Lauren Casanova, Chad Monceaux, Nick Vincent, Troy Breaux and LaKayla Stelly.