Database keeps record of missing, unidentified in state

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, with support from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Opelousas Police Department, are asking for the public’s help in providing information related to the July 4, 2016, disappearance of Erica Nicole Hunt of Opelousas.

In December of 2018, unidentified skeletal remains were discovered in Evangeline Parish. State Police investigators consulted with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, LSU FACES Lab, and the DNA Doe Project in an effort to identify the remains.

State Police investigators have been able to positively confirm a forensic match to Hunt.

Anthropologists at the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab, working together with scientists at a Louisiana Criminalistics laboratory, began the Louisiana Repository for Missing and Unidentified Persons Information Program website with the aim of providing a database that will be used to help identify and resolve Louisiana cases of unidentified remains and missing persons.

The site — http://identifyla.lsu.edu/ — provides a way to search Louisiana’s database of missing and unidentified people.

Currently, five Acadia Parish cases are listed as “missing” on the Louisiana Repository for Missing and Unidentified Persons Information Program website.

Listed on the site are 430 missing persons — including four from Acadia Parish— and 126 unidentified persons — one from Acadia.

• Donna Marie Gonzales was reported missing from Rayne on April 7, 1992. She was last seen selling insurance door-to-door in the city.

Gonzales, 27 at the time of her disappearance, was described as a White female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered blouse, black pants and black shoes and was carrying a brown briefcase.

• Jaret Jerome Senegal was reported missing from Crowley on Nov. 7, 2000. He was last seen leaving his girlfriend’s residence in Crowley. His vehicle was later located in Orange County, Texas, and had been set on fire.

Senegal, 30 when he was reported missing, is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 to 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of boxing gloves on one arm and a tattoo of a dog with horns on his chest

• James Bryan Shepard was reported missing from Church Point on April 10, 2008. He was 45 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Shepard is described as a White male, five feet, 9 or 10 inches tall and weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He had grayish-brown hair and hazel eyes.

Shepard had no upper teeth, wore glasses and was known to have a full beard. Tattoos include a 4-inch sword on his right arm, a cross with Sedonia on his left arm and “Patricia loves Bryan” on his right arm.

He was last seen leaving Church Point on foot.

• Cornelius Adams was reported missing from Crowley on Aug. 4, 2008. He was 45 years old at the time.

Adams is described as a Black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Last seen at a rehabilitation center in Crowley, Adams has a tattoo of a “female symbol” in the center of his forehead.

• Remains discovered in a wooded area near the train tracks just outside Rayne are unidentified to this date.

The remains were discovered on Nov. 5, 2011. Forensic anthropologists say they belong to a Black male, 25 to 40 years of age, between 5 feet, 4 inches and 6 feet, 1 inch tall. A Converse Allstars shoe, size 13, was fond near the remains.

Anyone with information concerning any of these cases is urged to contact the FACES Lab: Teresa Wilson, assistant research professor, LSU, (225) 578-4781; or Maria Allaire, research associate, LSU (225) 578-4775.

Anyone with information the Hunt case is asked to contact St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-8477(TIPS), online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com, or via Facebook by leaving a WEBTIP. Tips may also be submitted via text message by texting TIPS625 plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.

Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

With the cooperation of law enforcement agencies throughout the state, the goals of the Louisiana Repository for Missing and Unidentified Persons Information Program are to:

- Systematically visit law enforcement agencies throughout Louisiana to collect data on unidentified remains and missing persons.

- Provide a centralized location for data on unidentified remains and missing persons from Louisiana.

- Include biological and DNA profiles on unidentified remains and missing persons from Louisiana at no expense to law enforcement agencies.