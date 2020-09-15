THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
A truck from D&T Marriott Enterprises, LLC, picks up debris along a Crowley roadway Monday afternoon. The crews will be picking up construction debris throughout the week, along with vegetation debris from Hurricane Laura.
Debris removal continues this week
The contractor hired by the city is continuing with debris removal this week, according to a statement released by Crowley City Hall on Saturday.
Construction debris — building materials, dry wall, lumber, carpet, furniture, mattresses, plumbing, etc. — will be picked up this week, subject to Hurricane Sally not impacting the area.
After the construction debris is removed, the contractor will be making a second pass to remove vegetation debris — tree branches, leaves, logs, etc.
Citizens should make sure debris is placed near the curb.