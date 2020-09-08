Disaster recovery center open in Jeff Davis

A drive-through Disaster Recovery Center opened in Jefferson Davis Parish Monday, Sept. 7, to help Hurricane Laura survivors.

Different from the standard in-person facility, the new feature of the centers is an easy and COVID-safe way for Hurricane Laura survivors to have documents scanned into their case file.

The drive-thru is staffed with FEMA personnel who are available to scan documents, assist with registration, and answer questions about disaster assistance programs.

The center operates under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe.

No appointments are necessary. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The drive-thru center is located at:

Lacassine High School

409 Algonia Ave.

Lacassine, LA 70650

Another drive-thru center is also operating 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. It’s located at:

Calcasieu Parish School Board

3310 Broad St.

Lake Charles, LA 70615

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.