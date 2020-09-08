Disaster recovery center open in Jeff Davis
A drive-through Disaster Recovery Center opened in Jefferson Davis Parish Monday, Sept. 7, to help Hurricane Laura survivors.
Different from the standard in-person facility, the new feature of the centers is an easy and COVID-safe way for Hurricane Laura survivors to have documents scanned into their case file.
The drive-thru is staffed with FEMA personnel who are available to scan documents, assist with registration, and answer questions about disaster assistance programs.
The center operates under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe.
No appointments are necessary. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
The drive-thru center is located at:
Lacassine High School
409 Algonia Ave.
Lacassine, LA 70650
Another drive-thru center is also operating 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. It’s located at:
Calcasieu Parish School Board
3310 Broad St.
Lake Charles, LA 70615
Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.