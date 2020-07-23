Disturbance in Gulf will bring rain to area

A tropical disturbance is expected to move across the Gulf of Mexico over the next three days, bringing rain chances back up for the Acadiana area, especially Friday and Saturday.

The tropical wave has an increased likelihood of 50 percent chance for developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days, but forecaster have it moving over land by Saturday.

The disturbance, dubbed Invest 91L by the National Hurricane Center, is not well organized at present, but that could change in the next day or two.

It is expected to track steadily northwestward across the Gulf of Mexico in the general direction of the Texas coast, but there will be plenty of tropical moisture with it that will spread over Acadiana.

Conditions in the Gulf of Mexico could allow this system to gradually organize into a tropical depression as it moves through the central and northwest Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

There is some chance the system could reach tropical storm status before moving inland over Texas sometime Friday or Saturday.

Regardless of development, the main impact from this system appears to be a threat of locally heavy rainfall.

Typical of weaker systems, this one may be a bit lopsided, with most of its bands of showers and thunderstorms along and to the east of its path.

Parts of the Gulf Coast, particularly the Texas and Louisiana coasts, could see bands of showers and thunderstorms from this system through at least Friday, if not into Saturday.

No widespread flooding is expected but some local flash flooding is possible.

Additional rainfall totals of an inch or more are most likely along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Persistent winds blowing onshore to the east of the system may produce areas of high surf, rip currents and possibly some minor coastal flooding, particularly along the northern Gulf Coast.

It’s too soon to detail the system’s wind potential, as that depends on its eventual strength, which is a bit uncertain.