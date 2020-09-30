Drive-in movies this weekend

CROWLEY - Walmart will bring the “big screen” to its parking lots for a temporary drive-in movie theater.

The retail giant has now announced That Crowley will be included in the drive-in tour, one of only three locations in Louisiana to be chosen.

This weekend on Friday, Oct. 2, the movie “Back to the Future” will be shown, and on Saturday, Oct. 3, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will hit the screen.

For both showings, gates will open at 6 p.m. local time, and the films will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the screenings are free, but must be reserved in advance to ensure parking lots aren’t overcrowded. Tickets are given out per car and cover “as many people as you have seatbelts in your car.”

To ensure proper social distancing, guests will be required to remain in their cars during the showings. Anyone who does need to leave their car will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

Alcohol is not permitted at the screenings.

To reserve your tickets visit https://thewalmartdrivein.com.