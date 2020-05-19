Ensminger files wrongful death lawsuit

The widower of the late WDSU sports reporter Carley McCord has filed a lawsuit in Lafayette related to McCord’s December 2019 death.

McCord, the pilot and three other passengers were killed when a small plane they were in “violently crashed to the ground” shortly after takeoff in Lafayette, according to the suit. One passenger survived.

The twin-engine, eight-passenger plane was headed to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, where the LSU Tigers defeated Oklahoma Sooners. The plaintiff and McCord’s husband, Stephen Ensminger Jr., is the son of LSU’s offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. The suit was filed on May 6.

Ensminger’s suit claims the plane’s owners and operators were negligent in the selection, operation, maintenance, custody and control of the plane and that they posed an unreasonable risk of harm to McCord and other passengers.

The defendants include Cheyenne Partners LLC, Eagle Air LLC, Global Data Systems Inc., Southern Lifestyle Development Company LLC, which are each named as owners and operators of the Piper N42CV plane.