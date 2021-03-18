Farm thefts investigated

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistant regarding a rash of stolen parts from farm equipment and personal vehicles.

During the past several months, deputies have responded to numerous thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles and batteries from boats utilized by parish farmers for crawfishing.

These incidents are occurring in various areas, however, the hot spots have been in the southern and western portions of our parish, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

“We ask that if you see suspicious activity, report it,” Gibson said.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in these cases.