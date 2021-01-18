Fatal crash victim identified

Mon, 01/18/2021 - 5:50pm
Crowley man lost life
RAYNE

The victim in a deadly crash in Rayne Wednesday has been identified by Rayne police as 34-year-old Ronrico Jones of Crowley.
The name was released by police Friday afternoon, after Post-Signal deadline.
Jones was the driver of a pickup truck that was traveling west on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. For unknown reasons, Jones left the roadway, crossed through the median and struck an 18-wheeler that was traveling east at mile marker 87.
Both vehicles entered the median where the pickup truck caught fire.
The driver and a passenger in the 18-wheeler were transported to a Lafayette hospital for evaluation.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021