Fatal crash victim identified

The victim in a deadly crash in Rayne Wednesday has been identified by Rayne police as 34-year-old Ronrico Jones of Crowley.

The name was released by police Friday afternoon, after Post-Signal deadline.

Jones was the driver of a pickup truck that was traveling west on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. For unknown reasons, Jones left the roadway, crossed through the median and struck an 18-wheeler that was traveling east at mile marker 87.

Both vehicles entered the median where the pickup truck caught fire.

The driver and a passenger in the 18-wheeler were transported to a Lafayette hospital for evaluation.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.