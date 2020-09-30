RAYNE LOCATION NOW OPEN - The Southside Community Center of Rayne, located at 403 Third Street, is now serving as a FEMA drive-through Disaster Recovery Center. Anyone affected by Hurricane Laura can get guidance and apply for FEMA assistance between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. No appointment is needed for the drive-through service. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center now open in Rayne
RAYNE - FEMA has opened a drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center at the Southside Community Center located at 403 Fourth St. in Rayne.
FEMA urges all citizens affected by Hurricane Laura, regardless of their place of residence, to visit the FEMA center and get the needed assistance between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.
Visitors must strictly follow all COVID safety measures, wearing face coverings and following social distancing rules.