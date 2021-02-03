Article Image Alt Text

Fire at Iota eatery

Wed, 02/03/2021 - 5:12pm
Desiray Seaux
CROWLEY

The popular Iota restaurant “The Snack Shack” was damaged by fire Tuesday night. According to the owners, the security company called around 10:30 p.m. stating that the alarms were going off and dispatched was called. The fire was put out quickly; however, the restaurant has a significant amount of damage to the interior. The cause of the fire is undetermined but it is believed to have started in the storage room. By Wednesday morning, area businesses were in the beginning stages of planning a BBQ burger sale to help deter the repair cost and help employees.

