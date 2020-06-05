First Baptist Church resumes services

Fri, 06/05/2020 - 12:47pm
CROWLEY

Dr. Cullen Clark, Senior Pastor of First Baptist, Crowley, announces that on Sunday morning, June 7 the church, located at 228 E. Fourth St., will re-gather and resume meeting together.
Since March 22 services have been streamed on the church’s website.
There will be two services, the first at 9 a.m. and the second at 10:45 a.m.. Doors will open 15 minutes prior to each service.
Social distancing will be observed at all times, along with proper sanitation procedures.
A new sermon series will begin and communion (following safety procedures) will be offered. There will also be a missions emphasis for our involvement with Feed the Hungry in Guatemala.
Special seating for high risk individuals will be available and masks will be required. For all others, masks are optional.
Additional information regarding child care, parking, and or other issues can be obtained on the church’s website www.fbccrowleyla.com or by calling the church at 337-783-0441.

