FNB of Louisiana, FHLB Dallas partner to award grants

First National Bank of Louisiana and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded $96,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Crowley Main Street, The Way Training Center and Project Build A Future.

PGP grants help qualified community-based organizations (CBO’s) fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.

“We are pleased to join the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to help defray administrative costs for these fine non-profits,” said First National Bank of Louisiana in a joint statement issued by CEO Randy Prather and Southwest Market President Greg Webb.

“It is no secret that administrative costs can be a real burden for community organizations. We hope that these grants will relieve some of that burden and allow them to focus their energy and existing resources on their programs that are making a true impact in their communities,” the statement said.

The organizations and their uses for the grant money are:

• Crowley Main Street, $36,000

Since 1999, Crowley Main Street has secured grants for façade improvements to 18 Main Street buildings.

These improvements have spurred $10 million in private investment. The organization also conducts a variety of events to attract visitors to the downtown area.

Crowley Main Street plans to use the grant funds for operational, organizational and administrative expenses.

• The Way Training Center, $30,000

The Way Training Center in Crowley offers an intensive, one-year residential program to help men who struggle with life-controlling problems to become successful citizens.

The program also offers follow-up financial and vocational training to help the men become gainfully employed with local businesses. It will use the grant money to remodel and expand its classroom space and to purchase additional computers and technical equipment.

• Project Build A Future, $30,000

Since 2001, Project Build a Future in Lake Charles has provided 107 quality, affordable housing units for low-income families in Southwest Louisiana. It also provides financial counseling for prospective homebuyers and other services.

The organization will use the grant for land acquisition and for survey, legal, accounting, administrative and construction costs.

Funding of the PGP was increased by $2 million this year under FHLB Dallas’ COVID-19 Relief Program to support CBOs involved in affordable housing activities, stimulating small business development or providing small businesses with technical assistance.

For 2020, program parameters also were expanded to include COVID-19 relief.

Through this unique grant program, FHLB Dallas member banks such as First National Bank of Louisiana, contribute from $500 to $6,000 to a CBO, which FHLB Dallas matches at a new, higher 5:1 ratio (compared to the previous 3:1 ratio) resulting in a match of up to $30,000.

If multiple member banks contribute to the same CBO in one year, the maximum FHLB Dallas match for those member contributions is $60,000 per year.

In both cases, the total grant to the CBO would be the sum of the member bank contribution(s) plus the FHLB Dallas match.

Grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas and its member banks.