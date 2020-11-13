Francis explains workings of PSC to Rotary Club

Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Crowley meeting this week.

Francis told Rotarians that the Louisiana PSC is an independent regulatory agency dedicated to serving the public interest by assuring safe, reliable, and reasonably-priced services for public utilities and common carriers.

He mentioned that all electricity providers will likely be adding storm recovery fees to cover the cost of repairs from the numerous storms that made landfall on the Gulf Coast this hurricane season.

Francis is a native of Gena and was the founder and CEO of Francis Drilling Fluids, employing nearly 500 people at locations in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming and throughout the country. The corporate headquarters is still located in Crowley.

Mike is married to Sheila Stevens Francis and is the father of two sons Bryan and Mackey.

Francis’ District 4 area includes all or parts of Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Evangeline, Grant, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Rapides, Sabine, St. Landry, Vermillion and Vernon parishes.

Francis was elected to the Public Service Commission in November of 2016. His current term ends Dec. 31, 2022.

To contact Francis, Office of the Commissioner District 4 - Crowley 222 N. Parkerson Ave. Crowley, LA 70526; toll free 800-256-2490 direct 337-514-2000; fax: 337-514-2565.