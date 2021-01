THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy

No injuries were reported in a house fire that gutted a wood-frame home in the 400 block of East 16th Street early Friday morning. Fire Chief Louis “Buddha” Romero said firemen were called to the residence at about 5:20 a.m. The family that lived at the address escaped injury and no firemen were injured, according to the chief. Here, firefighters chop through the roof in the rear of the structure to get to a hot spot.