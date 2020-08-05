Frog Fun Camp Held by Rayne Chamber of Commerce

ENJOYED FROGGY FUN CAMP - A total of 25 youngsters, along with Board members and volunteers, took time out from fun of the first-ever Rayne Chamber “Froggy Fun Camp” held Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce. Campers were able to touch live frogs, eat tasty fried frog legs, make arts and crafts, meet local royalty and even have their picture taken with a live frog. Also provided were arts and crafts, froggy picture, snacks and lunch. Campers enjoyed story-time and French lessons by Martha Royer; arts and crafts by intern Ethan Eddy; tattoos and hand painting by intern Hailey Smith; frog fun with Frog Festival Queen Kennidy Peavy and Miss Rayne Kailey Hollier; professional pictures w/ live frogs by Doc and Cheryl Gaspard; live frogs by David, Dineen and Dax Constantin; souvenir shop fun by Jr. Chamber Intern and Deb Miss Project Pink Adelyn Autin; live news by Even St. Julien with Even News; and a brief Rayne History (City of Murals, Frogs in Space, Frog Capital of the World) by Jennifer Autin, Chamber Business Development Coordinator, along with volunteers Paula Hollier, Cynthia Oliver and Suzette Leonards. Donations were received for snacks, drinks, goody bags, cupcakes, arts and craft supplies, from Rayne Chamber Board Members, City of Rayne, Ashley Siebold and Sandra Lavergne. Frog legs were fried by Nonc Kev’s with door prizes provided by Brandi Romero and Marissa Laj.