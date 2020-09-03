Article Image Alt Text

LSN STAFF PHOTO / Myra Miller
Vehicle blocking Attrberry and Gumpoint roads at about noon Tuesday.

Gas leak in Richard area quickly contained

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 2:57pm
RICHARD

A pipeline blowout occurred about noon Wednesday in a field off of Atteberry Road, off of Louisiana Highway 370, east of Louisiana Highway 13 South, in the Richard area.
A Ritchie Fire District firefighter said a call was made to the state Department of Environmental Quality and the State Police Hazard Materials and that they were on their way to the scene.
Traffic was blocked off at La. 13 South onto Atteberry Road.
Responding to the incident were units from Ritchie Fire Department, Richard Fire Department, Acadia Parish Fire District 4 and the Acadia Sheriff’s Office.
At 12:55 the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying the the pipeline had been turned off, the area was cleared and the roads were open.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020