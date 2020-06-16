Gibson sworn in for second term as Acadia Sheriff

Sheriff K.P. Gibson was sworn in on Friday for his second term in office which begins on July 1. District Judge Kristian Earles administered the oath.

“It has been my honor to serve as your sheriff for the past four years,” Gibson said in a statement. “During this time, our team at the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has worked hard to support our communities and our citizens. I am proud of the accomplishments we have made and will continue our effort.

“I will continue to serve you to the best of my ability for the next four years and beyond.”