Grass grievances re-addressed

Cathy Spell, who admonished Mayor Tim Monceaux for his handling of a tall grass complaint during the November committee meetings, was back for the full council meeting to continue her grievance.

Spell was particularly annoyed by the tall grass — and the pests that come with it — located adjacent to Park Street and just a block off North Parkerson.

Monceaux admitted that he had not spoken directly to the property owner. Instead, he had spoke to the owner’s secretary, who was warned.

Monceaux said the warning was issued to the secretary because she was at the building.

The mayor admitted the owner should have been issued the warning and not the secretary.

Later, Luke Dupré, of Parish Strategies, LLC, said the Quality of Life Development Strategy he presented to the council last year would address problems presented by Spell.

Dupré said his document addresses issues such as litter and blight. It also provides for grants and ways in which civic organizations can get involved to help the situation.

The full city council will meet today at 4 p.m. to continue the regular November meeting that was recessed in order for the City Engineer Tim Mader to have time to provide options for the council concerning paving parking lots at the Recreation Department.