Grocery Voucher winners named in Christmas promo

Nine families will get a break on their Christmas meal this year compliments of participating businesses in The Crowley Post-Signal’s Grocery Voucher promotion.

Registration began Dec. 10 and ended at noon on Dec. 16. Drawings were held Thursday and the winning entries from each of the participating merchants has been notified.

Winners will pick up their Grocery Vouchers at the Crowley Post-Signal business offices through noon today and during regular business hours (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) beginning Monday.

Winners and sponsoring business include:

• Betty Cormier of Midland - LaGrange Food Mart

•Jean Theriot of Crowley - Bordelon’s Home Furnishings

• Frandan Ardoin of Crowley - L&M Tire Company

•Lou Trahan of Iota - Coleman’s Sausage and Specialty Meats

• Cindy Delhomme of Crowley - Bank of Commerce and Trust Co.

• Sharon Simon of Crowley - Cuccio’s Food Mart

• Gertrude O’Donnell of Crowley - Ruddock’s Bakery

• Jane Sonnier of Crowley - Bier’s Pharmacy

• Diane Gordon of Crowley - Mikey’s Seafood and Specialty Meats