A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the anticipated construction and opening of Cane Place Subdivision to be located on Toby Mouton Road in Duson in the east secton of part of Acadia Parish. Among those on hand for the turn of the first shovel of dirt were, front row, from left, Tracey Gautreaux, Kim Alleman, Mayor Pro-Tem Carroll Pepper, Councilwoman Carolyn “Pappe” Richard, Councilman Wade Robin, Acadia Parisj Assessor James Petitjean, Councilman Steve Hanks, Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux, Acadia Parish Police Jury President Chance Hemry, Vickie and Jeremy Breaux of J. Breaux Enterprises, CFO Megan Bourgeois, Director of Planning Bonnie Anderson, D.R. Horton City Manager Leslie Guilliksen, Ryan Bonin of D.R. Horton, Christine Benoit of Farmers Bank, Amy Thibodeaux of Acadia Parish Chamber; back row, engineer Nick Sonnier of Sellers and Associates, Brett Alleman, town engineer Todd Vincent of Sellers and Associates, Dr. Eddie Palmer, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, Acadia Parish board member Jackie Loewer, project manager Joey Stelly of D.R. Horton, Chad Roussel of Ragin Engineering and John Sarver. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Duson’s Cane Place Subdivision
DUSON - During morning groundbreaking ceremonies held Thursday, Sept. 24, Cane Place Subdivision was welcomed to the Duson community.
The Can Place Subdivision will be a two-phase project on a 28-acre plot of land across from Duson Town Hall on Toby Mouton Road.
The site will feature 102 plots, each having a brand-new home which will be built by D.R. Horton, Inc. The building project will commence in the summer of 2021 and will last until 2024.
“We are excited by this new development and whit is means for the Town of Duson and Acadia Parish,” stated Duson Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux.
Developer for the project is J. Breaux Enterprises, LLC, with owner Jeremy Breaux.
The Director of Planning is Bonnie Anderson and CFP is Meagan BOurheois.
The engineer of record is Chad Roussel of Ragin Engineering.
The home builder is D.R. Horton, Inc., with Leslie Guilliken as city manager.
Joey Stelly is Land Development Project Manager, with Chelsy B. Gravouilla is Land Acquisition Assistant.