THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy
Alyson Habetz, associate head softball coach at the University of Alabama for the past 20 years, was guest speaker for the Thursday meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Crowley. Habetz, a Crowley native and former baseball player for Notre Dame High School and the Colorado Silver Bullets professional women’s baseball team, was on the short list for the softball coaching position at UL Lafayette but decided to remain with the Crimson Tide.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy
Crowley Kiwanis Club President Bart Habetz welcomed his sister, University of Alabama Associate Head Softball Coach Alyson Habetz, as guest speaker for the Thursday meeting of the local club.

Habetz explains success

Tue, 12/26/2017 - 10:08am Saja Hoffpauir

When the coaching position with the UL Lafayette softball team opened up recently, most thoughts in the Acadiana area went ...

