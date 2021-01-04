Happy birthday, Crowley!

On January 4, 1887, Jac Frankel opened his general merchandise store. Located at the corner of West Second Street and North Parkerson Avenue, it was the first building in Crowley to be completed. W.W. and C.C. Duson’s dream of creating a town was realized. Crowley was now open for business.

The January 29, 1887 issue of the Acadia Sentinel published in Rayne printed several items that boosted the new town. There was a poem by Colonel Ed Steele.\

I’ve sold my house, I’ve sold my lot,

I’ve sold my store also,

I’ll pack my grip and quickly skip,

To the town of Crowley, O!

I’ll buy a lot, I’ll build a store.

And then I’ll smile again.

With what I’ve got I’ll want no more

In the fading town of Rayne.

Rome was not built up within a day,

Neither was the town of Crowley, O!

But those who built it saw it stay

And we will do the same you know.

The Southwestern Louisiana Land Company of Opelousas, chartered by the Duson brothers, ran an advertisement in that same issue of the Acadia Sentinel stating that the firm was selling land and lots — “A New Parish- Acadia, A New Town, A New Country.” The advertisement boasted that the area was “one of the best farming and stock raising sections of the world.”

It further noted that the area had “good grass, good water, good health, above overflow.”

The January 29, 1887, issue of the Acadia Sentinel also printed an article in which a reporter for the New Orleans newspaper, the Times-Democrat interviewed Alphonse Levy, president of the Southwestern Louisiana Land Company. Levy was visiting the city and gave the following information on the new town of Crowley.

Levy noted that all was “progressing most satisfactorily.” The Land Company was completing work on a storehouse, a two-story hotel, livery stable, and a schoolhouse. The Southern Pacific Railroad depot would soon be finished.

Furthermore, he reported that there was “considerable demand” from the public and entrepreneurs to purchase lots for homes and businesses. An auction sale would be held a couple of weeks later. In anticipation of the sale of lots and the building of stores and homes, two lumber yards would have building materials available in Crowley.

It was hoped that a furniture factory would also be established.

Clearly, the new town of Crowley was off to a good start. Only one year later, on January 6, 1888, Crowley was incorporated as a Village with a population of 127.