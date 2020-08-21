Health unit offers back-to-school immunizations beginning Monday

As children in Acadiana prepare for their return to school and daycare, the Region 4 Office of Public Health is hosting back-to-school immunization events at parish health units and clinics.

Vaccinations will be available following state eligibility guidelines for VFC-eligible, Medicaid and underinsured individuals.

The parish health units will be following social distancing guidelines and scheduling appointments for these back-to-school events. Vaccines will be available over a two-week period, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. August 24 to September 4

Routine immunizations have declined under the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important to keep routine vaccinations up to date as vaccinations protect from many other preventable diseases and decrease the risk for additional disease outbreaks. Routine vaccinations keep kids healthy and in school while protecting more vulnerable children and family members from becoming sick.

To protect patients’ health and safety:

• Appointments are required. Please call your PHU in advance to schedule. Walk-ins are discouraged due to social distancing guidelines.

• If the child or parent/guardian become ill prior to their appointment or has a close contact exposure to COVID-19, please call ahead to cancel the appointment. It will be rescheduled. No ill individuals will be allowed into the PHU.

• Adults and children over 2 years of age must wear masks upon entry to the parish health unit.

• Parents/guardians should bring only the child scheduled for vaccinations to the appointment.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Acadia Parish Health Unit at (337) 788-7507.