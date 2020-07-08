Hoffpauir’s ‘Experience Local Art’ show slated at Rayne Chamber

RAYNE - “Experience Local Art” is the theme of today’s art show showcasing the works of Leah Hoffpauir.

The show will be held between the hours of 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at the Chamber of Commerce Office, 107 West Oak Street.

The wine and cheese social will honor local artist Leah Hoffpauir who currently holds the title of President for the Crowley Art Association.

She is a 2002 graduate of Crowley High School, a graduate of LSU-E with an associates degree in visual arts, and a graduate of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s of science degree in fine arts with a concentration in painting.

Hoffpauir is currently employed at Fezzo’s as their graphic artist/marketing specialist/ social media coordinator.

Her artwork varies, but she has developed a recent interest in macrame and weaving. She is also versed in photography, Cyanotype, image transfers, graphic design and resin pouring.

The Chamber is happy to honor her on this special night at The Rayne Chamber of Commerce. The public is invited and urged to attend the special event and give her a warm Rayne welcome.

She will also have some of her pieces on display and available for purchase.