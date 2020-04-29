Home art projects with an artistic touch during stay-at-home orders

RAYNE - It has been five weeks and counting for students, teachers and parents who have abided by the stay-at-home order handed down by the Governor due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sure, endless hours of television and games, plus late mornings of sleep with no alarm seemed like the perfect picture for youngsters. Admit it -- most students think that way.

But as time has slowed down, with all that freedom has come boredom, inactivity and mischevis actions.

That’s the time when those imaginations begin to expand and creativity takes a front seat.

From sidewalk chalk to water color, you name the genré -- works of art are being produced in any and all ways by students of all ages.

Students, with the assistance of their parents, are even displaying their works of art with front yard displays.

In addition, neighbors and friends are invited to join in on the fun by displaying their works of art -- while observing careful social distancing of course.

The sky is the limit when it comes to art, whether it be paint, markers, chalk, watercolors, glitter, sequins and more.

Imagine it and make it -- it’s your creation -- no matter the size, color or genré.

Let your creativity go wild, but without ruining Mom’s carpet and counter top.

Some schools assigned art projects as part of their weekly assignments. But most students, with the assistance from their parents, let their imagination wander and create their one-of-a-kind work of art.

Go ahead, let your creativity work for you and see what the result will be. All you have is time!!!