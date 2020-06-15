Honor your ‘faves’ in Post-Signal’s ‘Reader’s Choice’ contest

Admit it. All political correctness aside, everyone has a favorite something.

Whether it’s your favorite fast-food place; favorite barber/hair dresser; favorite tanning salon; or favorite place to buy a cold beer — it’s out there.

Now’s your opportunity to let your opinion be known in The Crowley Post-Signal’s “Acadia Parish Reader’s Choice Award” competition.

We are asking readers to tell us their favorites in Acadia Parish, from dining, businesses, people, local service and more.

To enter, clip the official entry form from the newspaper and check off your favorites. Only original newspaper ballots will be accepted — no photocopies.

Entries must be received at The Post-Signal business office by 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, and all entries become the property of The Crowley Post-Signal.

First, second and third place winners will be named and the newspaper reserves the right to publish ballot answers in an upcoming special edition.

Mail or drop off your entry form to The Crowley Post-Signal - Reader’s Choice Awards, 602 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley, LA 70526.

Remember, deadline for entries is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.