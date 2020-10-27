Honors banquet set Wednesday night

Delayed twice by the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Acadia Parish Honors Banquet will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Le Grand Hall at the Grand Opera House from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The banquet initially was planned to be held in May. It was pushed back to mid-July by COVID-19 and rescheduled again to the October date.

The honorees for 2020 are Shane and Debbie Spallino as Business Persons of the Year, and William “Billy” Pinac as Humanitarian of the Year.

Outstanding Young Citizens are Katie Leblanc of Church Point High School, Jocelyn Marceaux of Crowley High School, Caroline Frey of Iota High School, Emmie Miller of Midland High School, Damian Istre of Northside Christian School, Summar LeLeux of Notre Dame High School, and Gracie Bergeron of Rayne High School.

Succeeding Daniel “Danny” Nugier as chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors this year is Chance Henry. His vice-chair is Jeremiah Meck. Secretary-treasurer for the 2020-21 year is Heather Labouve.

Members of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce recently elected four new members to the 2020-2021 Board of Directors, all of whom will be honored at the upcoming banquet.

Newly elected board members to serve a three-year term that began Aug. 1 are Scott Lowry, Edward Jones Financial Advisor; Blane Faulk, Acadia Parish Clerk of Court; and Dr. Eddie Palmer, Antiques on the Avenue in Rayne.

Jackie Loewer will be serving an additional three year term, continuing his board service.

For more information, call the Chamber office at 337-788-0177 or visit AcadiaParishChamber.org.