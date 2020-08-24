Indictment handed down in death of ULL student

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office on Thursday, Aug. 20, secured second-degree murder indictments against four men believed responsible for the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old University of Louisiana at Lafayette student near an area of Uptown bars last January.

Alec Billiot of Belle Chasse, along with his brother, Arec Billiot, Caidon Fruge and Tyrin Barraza, were charged with the murder of Lee Long Jr. as part of a 31-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury.

The four defendants face mandatory lifetime prison sentences if found guilty of the murder charges. Each of the four also is charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the incident that occurred at approximately 1:51 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Alec Billiot, 22, has been in custody at the Orleans Justice Center jail since his arrest on Jan. 28. The three other defendants were at large when charged by the grand jury.

Alec Billiot additionally was charged with single counts of obstruction of justice in a homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiring to commit an armed robbery with a firearm.

Arec Billiott and Fruge also were charged with single counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm. And Barraza additionally was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiring to commit an armed robbery with a gun.

According to New Orleans police, Alec Billiot and Long knew each other and may have completed a disputed transaction minutes before the shooting.

Investigators determined that Long, who was studying architecture at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, was in the driver’s seat of his parked truck along with five female friends at the corner of Hillary and Burthe Streets. At least one gunman approached the vehicle and fired several shots into the truck. Long was the only victim struck and he died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Assistant District Attorney Abigail MacDonald presented the case to the grand jury.