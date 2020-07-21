Info sought in June vehicle theft

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 1500 block of Stage Coach Road, west of Crowley.

The theft occurred between 10:30 p.m. on June 26 and 10 the next morning.

The stolen vehicle is a 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. It is described as a four-door with a hatchback, blue in color with tinted windows. The vehicle bears a specialty Louisiana license plate.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.