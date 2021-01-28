Info sought on man missing from Rayne

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a man that has been missing for nearly a month.

Brock Jorden Comeaux, 28, has been reported missing by family members. He was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 2, in the neighborhood of Bird Village off Louisiana 35 south of Rayne.

Comeaux in 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, work boots, a camo jacket and possibly a black shirt.

Comeaux has ties to both the Rayne and Crowley areas.

Anyone with information concerning Comeaux’s possible whereabouts is urged to call Detective Nick Miller at 788-8723