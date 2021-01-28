Article Image Alt Text

Brock Comeaux

Info sought on man missing from Rayne

Thu, 01/28/2021 - 5:11pm
CROWLEY

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a man that has been missing for nearly a month.
Brock Jorden Comeaux, 28, has been reported missing by family members. He was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 2, in the neighborhood of Bird Village off Louisiana 35 south of Rayne.
Comeaux in 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, work boots, a camo jacket and possibly a black shirt.
Comeaux has ties to both the Rayne and Crowley areas.
Anyone with information concerning Comeaux’s possible whereabouts is urged to call Detective Nick Miller at 788-8723

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021