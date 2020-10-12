Iota man dies after crash in Acadia

An Iota man died Tuesday after a head-on collision on Louisiana Highway 3070 in Acadia Parish.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. on La. 3070, also known as McCain Road, as Christopher Guillory, 30 was driving north in a 1997 Ford F150.

For unknown reasons, Guillory crossed the center line near Ellis Road and struck a southbound 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup head-on, a statement from Louisiana State Police spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.

Guillory, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered critical injuries and was take to a hospital, where he later died.

The unnamed driver of the Tacoma was also unrestrained and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, the release said.

Toxicology samples from both drivers are pending and the crash remains under the investigation, Gossen said.