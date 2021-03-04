Ire over blight aired

Abandoned and blighted buildings were the focus of most of the discussion during Wednesday night’s Crowley City Council Committee meetings.

Nearly a dozen citizens addressed the aldermen and mayor about the hundreds of blighted homes and buildings in the city.

The topic has been discussed numerous times since the current administration took office. However, according to the vast number of citizens speaking Wednesday night, very little has been done.

They noted that a few houses were knocked down “when volunteers offered to do the work at no charge” and some others were razed by the property owners.

During the two-hour discussion, speaker after speaker told how the abandoned structures were being used as havens for homeless, for drug sales and use, as hang-outs for gangs and for prostitution. Many also feared that some of the buildings that are beyond repair might collapse, injuring someone inside.

Some council members agreed with the speakers and placed the blame for inaction on Mayor Tim Monceaux, who sat mostly silent throughout the ordeal.

However, in a statement released Thursday, the mayor thanked those who attended the meetings and spoke of “heartfelt concerns for the serious issue of blighted property.”

“This administration has made the issue of blighted property a priority,” Monceaux said. “With the help of our code enforcement officers and property owners we have demolished 13 structures during my administration. This is more than 10 times what was demolished during the previous administration.”

The mayor claimed that his administration has instituted a system of citations for code violations to eradicate litter and blight, all the while following the laws of the city and state.

“We are in the process of adopting the administrative court system to handle these issues in a more streamlined and efficient manner,” Monceaux continued. “This administration, with the advice of legal counsel, is attacking the problem of blighted property in the most expedient and judicial manner allowed by law. Our sights are set on the day when this issue is exterminated for good and our goal is for Crowley to have no blighted properties.”

The Public Safety Committee will recommend to the full council adoption of an ordinance outlining an administrative hearing procedure for condemnation and other health and safety code violations.

The Post-Signal reached out to Monceaux Thursday for comments but, as of press time, he had not responded.

In other action during the committee meetings, a resolution was forwarded to the full council granting a franchise agreement to CenterPoint Energy. A public hearing on the matter will be held at 6 p.m. on April 14

The full council will meet to consider recommendations at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, in the council chambers. The public is invited.