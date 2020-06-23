Jennings man dies in tractor crash Sunday near Mermentau

A Jennings man was killed in a tractor crash on U.S. Highway 90 Sunday.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, the crash took place at 4 p.m. near 13th Street just east of Mermentau and took the life of 43-year-old Frank Zaunbrecher, a native of Mowata.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Zaunbrecher was driving a New Holland articulating farm tractor west on U.S. 90 when, for unknown reasons, the tractor ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

The tractor re-entered the roadway, crossing the east- and westbound lanes of travel before striking a ditch on the south side of the roadway.

At some point while entering the ditch, Zaunbrecher fell from the cab of the tractor.

Investigators said Zaunbrecher was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

To date, Troop I has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths in 2020.