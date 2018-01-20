Judge Denald Beslin remembered during 15th JDC Red Mass

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Representing the family of the late Rayne City Judge Denald Beslin at the 2018 annual Red Mass held Friday, Jan. 5, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, were, from left, Travis Beslin, Denise B. Trahan, Claire A. Beslin, Crowley City Judge M’elise B. Trahan and 15th Judicial District Judge John D. Trahan. Not pictured but also present and representing the Beslin family were John Jude Beslin, Rayne attorney Luke Beslin, and Anne B. Credeur.
