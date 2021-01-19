Jurors refuse to increase permit fees

Members of the Acadia Parish Police Jury refused to approve an increase in building permit fees presented by the parish permit office.

They also refused to consider an amendment to the parish sewer ordinance despite being told that the state would not permit sewer systems if they did not.

Ashley LeBlanc, director of the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and pairsh permit officer, and Clay Boudreaux, OHSEP and permit assistant, explained to jurors that Acadia Parish currently is at the bottom of the list when comparing the amount charged for building permits.

They recommended raising the permit fee on new construction from a flat 10 cents per square foot to 30 cents per square foot for residential construction and 40 cents per square foot for commercial construction.

All other permits would be based on construction cost, ranging from $250 for construction costing up to $75,000 to $1,750 for construction costing $850,000 and above.

But jurors balked at the idea of raising the fees, most saying that they felt the low permit fees are an incentive for people to build in Acadia Parish.

The sewer ordinance amendment would have set a minimum of 80 feet of road frontage and a minimum of 16,000 square feet for the permitting of a mechanical sewer plant.

“Do you know how many people in the parish don’t have 80 feet of road frontage?” Juror A.J. “Jay” Credeur asked. “There’s some with just a driveway for frontage. We can’t do this.”

Chance Henry, jury president, agreed.

“I know a lot of residents in my area that won’t comply with this,” he said.

LeBlanc explained that the proposal is in accordance with the state sanitary code and “state sanitarians will not sign off on a system if these requirements are not met.”

But Credeur was adamant that “we can get around this through the legislature. We’ve done it before.”

Jurors did set a public hearing on another sewer ordinance amendment that would grandfather in existing mechanical plants as long as the property does not change family ownership.

That public hearing was set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.