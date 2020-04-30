La. Supreme Court to hear oral arguments via video

For the first time in its over 200-year history the Louisiana Supreme Court will hold oral argument utilizing video conferencing technology, when it hears pending matters June 8-9.

The Court’s seven justices will conduct oral arguments via video with the attorneys arguing the matters before the state’s high court.

Since the start of the social and physical distancing mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Supreme Court and courts throughout the state have worked to balance the safety of Louisiana’s citizens while maintaining access to the justice system.

Though the court has live-streamed oral arguments since January 2007, this is the first time attorneys will argue cases before the Justices via video conferencing.

This historically unprecedented move is reflected on the Supreme Court’s June docket, which directs attorneys to join the online conferencing 30 minutes prior to the start of oral argument.

“Holding oral arguments in this virtual setting will allow each of the Justices and the attorneys arguing before the court to abide by social and physical distancing guidelines while continuing the crucial and valuable work of keeping the system of justice in Louisiana moving forward,” said Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson.

For several years, due to the fact that the Justices live in their home districts throughout the state, the Justices have alternated their weekly conferences by meeting live one week and by videoconference the next week. These conferences are usually held over two days.

However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, since March the Justices have exclusively utilized videoconferencing to meet two to three times per week to consider administrative matters as well as pending writ applications, opinions, and other court business.

The Court will hear seven arguments over those two days, including matters which were originally set for the March docket that were postponed due to social and physical distancing recommendations.

Arguments set for Monday, June 8 will begin at 2 p.m., while arguments on Tuesday, June 9 are set for 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

During sitting weeks, the Supreme Court live-streams oral arguments via the Court’s website, www.lasc.org. The oral arguments set for June 8-9 will also be broadcast via the Court’s live-stream, https://livestream.lasc.org/.