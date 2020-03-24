Lafayette man is arrested in Church Point fires

A 67-year-old Lafayette man has been arrested in a string of Church Point arsons.

Charles Richard was booked on a count of aggravated arson and three counts of simple arson after a public tip that he committed a series of four fires within blocks of one another in Church Point Friday.

Richard confessed to the fires in an interview with Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s deputies and claimed he set the fires “in a fit of rage over a recent falling out with an ex-girlfriend,” a statement from Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said.

Starting around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, the Church Point Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the 200 block of East Canal Street. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and suffered the most damage in the carport area.

Minutes later, firefighters were called to a mattress on fire in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Around 4:45 a.m., Church Point F.D. responded to a fire at a business in the 300 block of North Main Street. Damage to Spanky’s Small Engine and Mower Sales, owned by the town’s mayor, was limited to the back exterior of the building.

Minutes after that call, firefighters responded to a dumpster fire behind a business also in the 300 block of North Main Street.

The State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate the fires due to their suspicious circumstances. There were no injuries reported with any of the fires

Following an assessment of the scenes, including obtaining video evidence from at least two, deputies determined all of the fires were intentionally set.