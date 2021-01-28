Article Image Alt Text

Kali Beth Hebert

Lafayette S.O. looking for woman on numerous charges

Thu, 01/28/2021 - 5:14pm
Officials: Hebert may be in Acadia Parish area
LAFAYETTE

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a woman on an extensive list of mostly drugs charges.
Kali Beth Hebert, 24, may be located in Lafayette, Acadia or St. Landry Parish, according to LPSO officials.
Among the list of charges Hebert faces are unlawful wire fraud, resisting an officer, driving with a suspended license and an extensive list of drug and drug paraphernalia possession charges.
If you know Hebert’s whereabouts, or have any other information, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App​.
Among the charges Hebert is facing are:
• Unlawful wire fraud (felony)
• Resisting an officer
• Suspended driver’s license
• Prohibited acts (three counts)
• Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (felony)
• Possession of Schedule I narcotics (three counts)
• Possession of Schedule II narcotics (two counts) (felony)
• Possession of Schedule IV narcotics (two counts) (felony)
• Possession of Legend drugs (feloney)
• Violation of probation/parole (two counts) (felony)
• Failure to appear in court for resisting an officer
• Failure to appear for Drug Court hearing on possession of Schedule II natcotics, drug paraphernalia, theft, resisting an officer (felony)
• Failure to appear for Drug Court hearing on unauthorized use of a movable, illegal possession of stolen things (felony)
• Failure to appear for Drug Court hearing on possession of Schedule II narcotics, Schedule IV narcotics, Legend drugs, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer (felony)
• Failure to appear for Drug Court hearing on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, [ossession of Schedule I narcotics, Schedule II narcotics, Schedule III narcotics, Schedule IV narcotics, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer (felony)

