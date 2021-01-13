LDH expands list of sites providing COVID vaccine

Louisiana’s Department of Health issued a release on Monday expanding the number of sites that will be providing COVID-19 vaccines.

One additional site was added it to the two previously named in Acadia Parish.

Super 1 Pharmacy #637, 1800 W. Laurel St. in Eunice was added to the list this week.

Previously named sites in the parish include:

• Rayne Medicine Shoppe, 913 The Boulevard; (337) 334-3399; rayne.medicineshoppe.com/contact

• Super 1 Pharmacy #639, 2004 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley; (337) 785-2421; www.super1foods.com/stores/crowley-639/6055(link is external)

According to LDH, the vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

- Persons ages 70 years or older

- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff

- Urgent care clinic providers and staff

- Community care clinic providers and staff

- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff

- Dialysis providers and clients

- Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients

- Dental providers and staff

- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools

Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.

Patients must contact a participating pharmacy and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

LDH has published the list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.

Appointments are required and residents are asked not to show up to a pharmacy for a vaccine without one.

The 209 providers — including 87 chain pharmacies, 93 independent pharmacies, 20 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and 9 healthcare sites — represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.

This is an increase of 102 providers that eligible residents can access since last week.

The Louisiana Department of Health says they are coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.

The goal, they say, is to provide everyone with the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID.