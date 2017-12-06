LGH holds groundbreaking ceremony for emergency room renovation

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The Acadia General Hospital held a ground breaking ceremony for the emergency department expansion and renovation. Available for the ceremony were, first row from left, Dr. Ezora Proctor, Joanie Shendel, Jami Morrow, Gloria Leblanc, President LGHS David Callecod, Dr. B. Cason de la Houssaye, Jr., Daniel de la Nuez, Dr. Michelle Owens, Dr. Ghayes Qureshi, Kristal Miller, Courtney Nickel, Lauren Ardion, Caroline Marceaux, Mary Heinen and Connie Sittig. In the second row, from left, Shelia Charles, Bryan Borill, Dr. Carl Richard, Laurie Suire, Mary Vidrine, Dr. Max Trahan, Scott Istre, Crhis Kratzer, Glenn Daily, Christine Parsley, Lloyd Hollister, Dr. John Gonzalez, Lessie Doucet, Dane Carrier, Katie Schmaltz, Crystal Broussard, Marcus Smith, Kim Hoffpauir, Nanette Duhon, Connie Sittig, CEO, AGH Joe Mitchell and Rep. John Stefanski.
