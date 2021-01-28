Local, parish providers administer COVID-19 vaccine

RAYNE - COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed across all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes and 9 health regions as announced by the Louisiana Department of Heath.

The state is boosting its distribution of vaccines to the elderly, allowing people aged 70 and older as well as healthcare workers.

Acadia locations for vaccine providers include:

Rayne Medicine Shoppe, 913 The Boulevard, Rayne, rayne.medicineshoppe.com/contact (337) 334-3399

Church Point Community Pharmacy, LLC, 731 S Main Street, Church Point, www.communitypharmacyrx.com (337) 684-1911

Super 1 Pharmacy #639, 2004 N Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, www.super1foods.com/stores/crowley (337) 785-2421

Walgreens Pharmacy #10399, 806 Odd Fellows Road, Crowley, www.walgreens.com/covid19vac.

Acadiana Family Medical Associates and Acadiana Pediatrics (former Acadiana Family Practice) at 717 Curtis Drive in Rayne, is also administrating the COVID-19 vaccine as it is available. Please contact the office at 334-7551 for additional information.

As of January 4, 2021, the vaccines are available to the following groups:

• Persons ages 70 years or older

• Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff

• Urgent care clinic providers and staff

• Community care clinic providers and staff

• Behavioral health clinic providers and staff

• Dialysis providers and clients

• Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients including people with disabilities over 16

• Dental providers and staff

• Ambulatory care providers and staff, including members of coroner, autopsy, or mortuary teams.

• Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools

LDH says that participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: ldh. la.gov/covidvaccine.

The Louisiana Department of Heath says that 298 vaccine providers across the state are receiving very limited doses of COVID vaccine thus far.

Providers include 150 chain pharmacies, 112 independent pharmacies, 19 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), 3 rural health clinics (RHCs), and an additional 14 healthcare sites. LDH says these locations represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.

In addition, the department advises residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment.

LDH says it cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.