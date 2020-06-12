Local physician urges caution at rally to prevent spread of coronavirus

Time. Space. Place.

Those are the keys to safety during Saturday’s Unity March in downtown Crowley, according to Dr. Robert Aertker, who addressed the Crowley City Council Wednesday night.

Aertker, an internist for the last 10 years, said he has concerns for the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is completely new,” he said at the outset of Wednesday night’s council meeting. “No one has all the answers.”

Aertker said he was very proud of the efforts taken by Acadia General Hospital and Lafayette General Health during the pandemic situation.

“The main thing is to control this threat,” he said. “We came out after Mardi Gras and we saw a pattern – New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette. Now Shreveport has the highest hospital occupancy rate as well as the highest number of patients on ventilators.”

He pointed out that, on May 10, there were 156 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Acadia Parish. “There are now 596 cases in the parish, an increase of 346 percent. And there are a lot more cases in nursing homes that we would like to see.”

Aertker said he is of the opinion that, whatever measures are taken, “COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere. Next year, just like the flu season, it will be a whole other issue. We just do not know.”

Masks are very important, Aertker said.

“Will they stop the spread? No. Will they control the spread? Yes,” he said. “If nothing else, they create a good sense of hygiene. If you’re wearing a mask, it makes you aware of what you touch and how close you are to others.”

He said the focus right now is on the next couple of weeks. The virus has already spread through the “big cities,” now it’s moving to the rural areas. “it’s our time to deal with it.”

Asked specifically about Saturday’s peace march/rally in Crowley, Aertker was non-committal, noting that such events are usually emotional in nature – “a lot of holding hands and hugging” among participants.

“Time, space, place – those are the keys,” he said. “Fifteen minutes is the time it takes to become infected. Indoors, without a mask is different from outdoors. This is outdoors, which is better. If people wear masks and if they are appropriately separated …”

Saturday’s march is slated to begin at 10 a.m. with participants marching from the St. Theresa Park on West Third Street and Levy Park on East Third Street to the intersection of North Parkerson Avenue and Third Street. From there the group will join and march to the Acadia Parish Courthouse where a stage will be erected for a “unity program.”

The entire community of Crowley is invited to participate in the event that will feature speakers, dance, song and poetry.