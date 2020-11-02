LSP to host car seat give away

Louisiana State Police are planning a car seat give away for families impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Interested families can register for a free car seat, installation included, courtesy of the LSP.

LSP has two car seat give aways that will soon take place at Westmark Shopping Center on Congress Street in Lafayette.

The first give away will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the second give away will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5.

In order to receive free seats, interested parties must register for the give away.

To register, visit Buckle Up Louisiana on Facebook. And, if unable to register that way contact Trooper Thomas Gossen at thomas.gossen@la.gov for a link to register. No deadline has been set for registration but the sooner the better.

UMC New Orleans is partnering with LSP for host the giveaways, and Trp. Gossen extended a special thanks to Billeaud Properties.