LSU announces plans for virtual fall commencement

Earlier this week, officials at LSU announced some additional changes to the academic calendar and its plan for holding a virtual graduation ceremony on Dec. 18.

“These difficult decisions were made after much discussion with public health officials and other experts, all of whom have advised against holding an in-person graduation ceremony this fall due to the safety risks that a large gathering would present,” said Tom Galligan, interim president and Professor of Law, and Stacia Haynie, executive vice president and provost, in a joint statement released Wednesday.

“Clearly we underestimated the desire to have a live, in-person commencement. While the health and safety of our campus community must remain our top priority during the pandemic, we have heard you loud and clear.

“We understand your disappointment and frustration, and that’s why we will be meeting with student leaders in the near future to discuss the situation further,” the two stated.

“While we can’t guarantee we will find a suitable solution, we can guarantee that we will listen and that we are willing to consider all viable options for making an in-person fall commencement work safely and in line with state regulations.

“We appreciate your feedback as well as your patience and understanding as we move forward, and we will share more details with you following our meetings with student leaders.”