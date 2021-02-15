Mayor: City offices to close on Monday due to weather

The City of Crowley issued a notice Friday morning that, due to the anticipated wintry weather event and the State of Emergency issued by Governor John Bel Edwards, the mayor is announcing that all non-essential city offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

The offices will also be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, in observance of Mardi Gras Holiday.

Mayor Tim Monceaux said he will continue to monitor the wintry conditions and is expecting to open city offices Wednesday for normal hours of operations.

He said he will keep the public informed if there are any changes in the current schedule.

The mayor urges all citizens to adhere to all emergency precautions and recommendations and stay tuned to your local weather advisories for updated information.