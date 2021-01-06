McNeese lists fall graduates

McNeese State University honor students were recognized at fall commencement ceremonies in Burton Coliseum.

Honor students (Acadia Parish students in italics) recognized included:

Magna Cum Laude (3.7 - 3.89 gpa):

Margaret Anne Bertrand, Elton

Boedy Paul Borill, Crowley

Callie Brooke Bufkin, Longville

Blaire Champagne, Morse

Carrie A. Crochet, Hathaway;

Jacques C. Fontenot, Vidrine

Macey Elise Harvey, Pine Prairie

Gabrielle M. Peltier, Rayne

Leslie Paige Smith, DeQuincy

Cum Laude (3.5 - 3.69 gpa):

Zebulun J. Bellemin, Ball

Bailey Jayne Bergeron, Iota

Mallory C. Compton, Jennings

Kane S. Deshotel, Ville Platte

Elanea Annette Golmaryami, Welsh;

Michelle Doretta Langley, Lacassine

Janie C. Morrison, Rayne

Alanah Claire Theriot, Grand Lake

William Greyson Tidmore, Jennings

Jenna L. Vidrine, Mamou

McNeese State University conferred 511 degrees on 507 graduates during six college ceremonies.

Fall candidates from the Acadia Parish area included:

Basile: Lauren H. Bertrand, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Katie Linette Monk Christ, Bachelor of General Studies

Branch: Adriana Louise Matte, Bachelor of Science in Management

Church Point: Heather Bellard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Casey J. Benoit, Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education Grades K-12; Todd K. Lejeune, Bachelor of Science in Management

Crowley: Boedy Paul Borill, Bachelor of General Studies; Angelle Ariel Joseph Larry, Bachelor of Science in Management; Ethan Pryce Leger, Master of Science in Mathematical Sciences; Allie M. Richard, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Bradley Paul Stoma, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Alyssa Irene Thevis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jacob P. Zaunbrecher, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

Duson: Sheila M. Bolfa, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Eunice: Katherine Elizabeth Bacon, Master of Science in Nursing; Dakota Claire Lail, Bachelor of General Studies; Casey Duplechin Landreneau, Master of Science in Nursing; Sean P. Manuel, Bachelor of Science in Management

Iota: Megan Paige Andrepont, Associate of General Studies; Bailey Jayne Bergeron, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Hunter C. Daigle, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Ashley T. Pousson, Master of Science in Health and Human Performance

Morse: Blaire Champagne, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Jeannine C. Lejeune, Master of Arts in Teaching; Chelsie Paige Thibodeaux Parker, Master of Arts in Teaching

Rayne: Andre Elizabeth Lyons Bruce, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tayla Lange, Associate of General Studies; Janie C. Morrison, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Gabrielle M. Peltier, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Anthony James DeRousselle, Bachelor of General Studies