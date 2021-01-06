McNeese lists fall graduates
McNeese State University honor students were recognized at fall commencement ceremonies in Burton Coliseum.
Honor students (Acadia Parish students in italics) recognized included:
Magna Cum Laude (3.7 - 3.89 gpa):
Margaret Anne Bertrand, Elton
Boedy Paul Borill, Crowley
Callie Brooke Bufkin, Longville
Blaire Champagne, Morse
Carrie A. Crochet, Hathaway;
Jacques C. Fontenot, Vidrine
Macey Elise Harvey, Pine Prairie
Gabrielle M. Peltier, Rayne
Leslie Paige Smith, DeQuincy
Cum Laude (3.5 - 3.69 gpa):
Zebulun J. Bellemin, Ball
Bailey Jayne Bergeron, Iota
Mallory C. Compton, Jennings
Kane S. Deshotel, Ville Platte
Elanea Annette Golmaryami, Welsh;
Michelle Doretta Langley, Lacassine
Janie C. Morrison, Rayne
Alanah Claire Theriot, Grand Lake
William Greyson Tidmore, Jennings
Jenna L. Vidrine, Mamou
McNeese State University conferred 511 degrees on 507 graduates during six college ceremonies.
Fall candidates from the Acadia Parish area included:
Basile: Lauren H. Bertrand, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Katie Linette Monk Christ, Bachelor of General Studies
Branch: Adriana Louise Matte, Bachelor of Science in Management
Church Point: Heather Bellard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Casey J. Benoit, Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education Grades K-12; Todd K. Lejeune, Bachelor of Science in Management
Crowley: Boedy Paul Borill, Bachelor of General Studies; Angelle Ariel Joseph Larry, Bachelor of Science in Management; Ethan Pryce Leger, Master of Science in Mathematical Sciences; Allie M. Richard, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Bradley Paul Stoma, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Alyssa Irene Thevis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jacob P. Zaunbrecher, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences
Duson: Sheila M. Bolfa, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Eunice: Katherine Elizabeth Bacon, Master of Science in Nursing; Dakota Claire Lail, Bachelor of General Studies; Casey Duplechin Landreneau, Master of Science in Nursing; Sean P. Manuel, Bachelor of Science in Management
Iota: Megan Paige Andrepont, Associate of General Studies; Bailey Jayne Bergeron, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Hunter C. Daigle, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Ashley T. Pousson, Master of Science in Health and Human Performance
Morse: Blaire Champagne, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Jeannine C. Lejeune, Master of Arts in Teaching; Chelsie Paige Thibodeaux Parker, Master of Arts in Teaching
Rayne: Andre Elizabeth Lyons Bruce, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tayla Lange, Associate of General Studies; Janie C. Morrison, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Gabrielle M. Peltier, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Anthony James DeRousselle, Bachelor of General Studies