Morse P.D. makes arrest in rash of thefts

An Egan man faces a laundry list of charges after he was arrested for theft and burglary in Morse.

Police Chief Jason Coats said he and officers with the Morse Police Department had been investigating reports of items being stolen from residences throughout the community with cooperation from the Estherwood P.D.

Officers discovered Travis Christopher Cormier, 33, at a Morse residence where he was allegedly in possession of a number of the items that had been reported stolen, according to Coats.

Officers also seized drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Cormier was charged with two counts of simple burglary and one count each of felony theft, possession of Schedule I narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things, flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of Schedule II narcotics.

Cormier also had an outstanding bench warrant.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. His total bond was set at $43,000.

“Morse is a small, quiet community where everyone knows each other,” said Coats. “When one of our neighbors suffers, we all suffer.

“Thanks to the Estherwood Police Department for assisting us in the investigation and the quick resolution to this case.”