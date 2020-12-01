Mosquito control, 2021 budget big topics for Acadia Parish Police Jury committees

Mosquito control will once again be a topic of discussion when committees of the Acadia Parish Police Jury meet tonight.

The Mosquito Control Committee — Gordon Morgan, chairman; Jimmie Pellerin and Steve Comeaux — is scheduled to discuss the requests for proposal (RFPs) recently received for the parishwide program, which excludes the corporate limits of Crowley and Rayne.

The jury submitted the requests a couple of months ago in the wake of a pair of hurricanes that resulted in a dramatic increase in the mosquito population.

The current parish contractor, Mosquito Control Services, was invited to submit a proposal for a new contract.

Crowley and Rayne are excluded from the parishwide program because each municipality operates its own mosquito control program.

To be discussed during tonight’s Finance Committee meeting will be the proposed budget for fiscal 2021.

A budget summary was published in the Friday, Nov. 27, edition of The Crowley Post-Signal, the parish official journal, reflecting a $30.5 million estimate of spending for the coming fiscal year.

A detailed budget is available for public inspection at the Police Jury Administrative Offices at 505 N.E. Court Circle. Anyone wishing to review or comment may do so between the house of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The parish’s fiscal year begins Jan. 1, 2001.

The committee — Comeaux, chairman; A.J. “Jay” Credeur and Jeff Morgan — also will discuss engagement letters for auditing purposes from Kolder, Slaven and Company and from Darnell, Sikes and Frederick.

The Personnel Committee — Walter Andrus, chairman; Credeur, Jeff Morgan and Tessa Guillory — will present recommendations for 2021 holidays.

Finally, the jury’s Road and Bridge Committee — Credeur, chairman; Gordon Morgan and Jeff Morgan — will discuss declaring a pair of tractors / ditching machines as surplus.

The committee also will make a recommendation concerning a 25 mph speed limit along Big Leaf Road.

Committee action is not binding upon the police jury, which will consider all recommendations when it meets on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.

Both the committee and the full jury meetings are open to the public and are held in the third-floor meeting room in the courthouse.